New Amazon low hits COSORI’s hands-free smart AeroBlaze 8-in-1 Air Fryer Grill at $120

Amazon is now offering the COSORI Smart AeroBlaze 8-in-1 Indoor Grill Air Fryer for $119.99 shipped when you clip the 25% on-page coupon. Regularly $160, this is well under rite price we have tracked on the very similar regularly $240 model, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Alongside hands-free control via your smartphone or voice commands (Alexa or Google Assistant), this model delivers an intelligent and versatile cooker to your countertop. It features settings that can crisp, air grill, roast, broil, bake, dehydrate, preheat, and keep foods warm alongside the ability to “take foods from frozen solid to golden and crispy with a tender interior in under 25 minutes.” More details below.

If a more traditional indoor grill will make do for you, check out Chefman’s electric AccuGrill with a built-in meat thermometer that is now siting at the Amazon all-time low. This model is now going for $80 shipped, or $40 under the price of the model above, with an even more portable form-factor for the lake house and more.

Just make sure to check out the Instant Pot Gold Box that went live this morning. Now delivering up to 46% off the going rates, you’ll find a host of the brand’s cookers on sale with deals starting from $67 shipped, including air fryers, multi-cookers, Dutch ovens, and more. Swing by our home goods deal hub for even more cooking and kitchen gear.

COSORI Smart AeroBlaze Air Fryer Grill features:

MEET THE COSORI INDOOR GRILL: Temperatures up to 510°F sear and sizzle food in minutes to give you your desired doneness with chargrill marks and caramelized flavor

100 PRE-PROGRAMMED RECIPES: Discover over 100 step-by-step recipes made by COSORI chefs on the VeSync app. Just choose a recipe and your indoor grill will automatically be set to the correct temperature and time

NO THAWING TIME: Take foods from frozen solid to golden and crispy with a tender interior in under 25 minutes

MORE THAN A GRILL: Turn your grill into an air fryer to cook meals with up to 85% less fat than traditionally deep-fried foods. Choose from 8 versatile cooking functions: Crisp, Air Grill, Roast, Broil, Bake, Dehydrate, Preheat, and Keep Warm

