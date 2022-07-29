Cuisinart’s regularly up to $230 Vertical Propane Smoker with four cooking racks now $125, more

Woot is now offering a series of notable deals on smokers and grills from Cuisinart, Char-Broil Royal Gourmet, and more. One standout is the Cuisinart COS-244 Vertical Propane Smoker for $124.99 with free shipping for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Currently $230 at Amazon, we have seen it go for between $170 and $240 there this year with today’s offer matching our previous mention as the lowest price we can find. This model features four 14-inch stainless steel, dishwasher-safe smoking racks to support a “variety of meats along with several trays of vegetables.” A front door-mounted thermometer is complemented by an adjustable gas supply regulator, the 40-inch propane hose, and rear venting to monitor and maintain the interior temperature alongside the porcelain-enameled steel wood and water tray. Head below for more details.

You can browse through everything in the Woot grill and smoker sale right here. The rest of the cooker deals start at $170 and include combo models as well as griddle tops, and even some accessories. Just be sure to stop by the Amazon Cuisinart grilling sale we featured this morning for some notable offers on BBQ tool sets and miniature charcoal models starting from $17 as well.

Then check out this solid 44% price drop we are tracking on Govee’s Wi-Fi-enabled 4-probe meat thermometer. Now down at $50 shipped, this more advanced system delivers a 4-probe setup with remote smartphone monitoring and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. Get a closer look and a full breakdown of the feature set in our deal coverage from yesterday before you dive into the rest of our home goods offers right here.

Cuisinart COS-244 Vertical Propane Smoker features:

FOUR 14 X 14-INCH REMOVABLE STAINLESS STEEL SHELVES: Four stainless steel racks can be easily removed for smoking whole birds or large cuts of meat. Racks are dishwasher safe, making cleanup easy.

BUILT-IN THERMOMETER: Features easy-to-read thermometer on the front door for accessible monitoring of the internal temperature.

TOTAL TEMPERATURE AND SMOKE CONTROL: An adjustable gas supply gives control over the amount of heat. Optimal smoker access through two doors and a rear vent can be opened or closed to control the amount of heat and smoke exiting the oven.

SEAL-TIGHT TWIST-LOCK DOOR AND HANDLE: The door stays tightly sealed with a twist of the handle.

