Datacolor’s SpyderX Elite Color Control Kit will calibrate your monitor and pictures for $190

B&H, for a limited time as part of its DealZone, is offering the Datacolor SpyderX Elite Color Control Kit for $189.99 shipped. Normally going for $400, this solid 53% discount marks the lowest price we’ve seen for this kit. When you pick up the Color Control Kit, you will receive the SpyderX Elite color calibration tool, the ColorReader EZ, the Spyder Checkr 24, the Spyder Shelf, and a USB-A to USB-C adapter. The centerpiece here is the SpyderX Elite which is designed for professional photographers and videographers to ensure your display is producing accurate colors. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more about this tool. The ColorReader EZ is a small Bluetooth device that can scan the color of any flat surface and identify the closest Savage Universal background color when you need to match paint, for instance. Head below for more.

The Checkr 24 is a calibration tool with 24 of the most common spectrally engineered colors that can be used in conjunction with the SpyderCheckr software to generate a color profile that can be used in your photo editing application for automatic color correction. Finally, the Spyder Shelf is a handy accessory that will attach to the top of your monitor to store whatever you want, though there is an exposed screw thread for storing the SpyderX Elite tool. If you’re on a tighter budget and don’t need the ColorReader or SpyderCheckr, you can grab the SpyderX Pro calibration tool on Amazon for just $130. While that appears to be different from what you get above, the physical tool is the same. What is different is you will only have access to the Pro version of the Spyder software with the Elite giving you, well, the Elite software.

Once you start working on large professional projects, you may find yourself needing a place to keep and archive. In that case, you could pick up the WD 4TB My Cloud EX2 NAS for $200, a new all-time low price. This two-bay NAS comes preconfigured with 4TB of hard drive storage that can even host a Plex media server.

Datacolor SpyderX Elite Color Control Kit features:

The SpyderX Elite Color Control Kit gives you the tools you need for the ultimate in color management in controlled lighting environments. Color coordinate set and shot elements, ensure monitor color consistency, improve workflow efficiencies by managing color in image and video files, and enhance color precision by using the shelf with the SpyderX Elite thereby eliminating any impact from the monitor light and providing a more accurate reading of the room’s ambient lighting.

