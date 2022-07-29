Save $150 on WD’s 4TB My Cloud EX2 NAS at new Amazon low price of $200

Amazon now offers the WD 4TB My Cloud EX2 Network Attached Storage for $199.99 shipped. Normally going for $350, as it does from Best Buy, this 43% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This NAS comes equipped with a dual-core 1.3GHz processor and 1GB of DDR3 RAM to power your Plex media server and data back up with the WD SmartWare Pro software on your PC protecting your data by uploading it to the NAS. You can even generate links to share files stored on your NAS with friends and family with the ability to limit access to other files for security. In total there are two hard drive bays with this NAS but this one comes preconfigured for you so you can start backing up data right away over it’s integrated Ethernet port with two USB 3.0 ports on the back. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more portable solution and one that is tailored towards games, you may be interested in the WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive for $125. This 5TB portable external hard drive is compatible with PC and Mac alongside Xbox and PlayStation so you can have plenty of space for your game collection. Here you can expect transfer speeds upwards of 140MB/s over the 18-inch USB-A to Micro-B cable. The portable form factor means you can easily take your game drive around with you so you can play games at your friend’s house or keep your larger files with you.

If you live in a larger home or have mutliple floors, your Wi-Fi may not be good enough to provide even coverage. In that case, you may be intersted in the TP-Link Deco S4 Mesh Wi-Fi System at the all-time low price of $110. This 3-pack can easily cover up to 5,500-square feet for up to 100 devices at one time. Each unit even has its own Ethernet ports for connecting hard-wired devices like desktops.

WD 4TB My Cloud EX2 NAS features:

Organize your media collection in a single place on this high-performance NAS solution, and access it securely from anywhere. With My Cloud EX2 Ultra, you get ultra-fast transfer speeds for smooth HD streaming. Plus, you’ll be able to automatically sync content across computers, easily share files and folders, and enjoy multiple backup options so you can create your own personalized system with ease.

