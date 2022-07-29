ESR’s HaloLock Shift 7.5W MagSafe iPhone charger stand drops to $22 today (Reg. $40)

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its HaloLock Shift MagSafe Wireless Charger Stand for $22.09 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to use code HWLO5W3Z at checkout. Regularly $40, this is nearly 45% off the going rate, about $8 under our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. ESR’s Apple gear accessories have quickly become some of our favorite in the low to mid-tier price range and this now $22 MagSafe stand for iPhone 12 and 13 series devices is a notable example of one. Alongside a weighted base (includes a reusable adhesive for extra stability), it features a 360-rotation on the 7.5W charging ring. The removable charging pad also lets you “instantly switch from hands-free viewing to hands-on use while you charge.” More details below.

If you don’t need a smartphone stand that also charges your device, save some cash and go with something like the Nulaxy A4. This aluminum solution delivers a clean, angle-adjustable home for your Apple handset for just $10 Prime shipped on Amazon where it is easily among the more popular options.

Alongside the Belkin summer flash sale, you’ll also find some higher-end iPhone accessories now on sale in Nomad’s latest outlet sale. Ranging from iPhone 12 series leather cases at $30 to the brand’s MagSafe mounts, you’ll find all of the details you need in yesterday’s coverage of the ongoing discount event. Then swing by our smartphone accessories deal hub for even more ways to bolster your EDC for less.

ESR HaloLock Shift MagSafe Charger Stand features:

Power in a Snap: this MagSafe-Compatible charger stand gives you fast and easy magnetic wireless charging

Shift Charging Modes: removable charging pad lets you instantly switch from hands-free viewing to hands-on use while you charge

Strong Magnetic Lock: charging pad and mount hold your phone securely in place; combine with HaloLock case for the strongest magnetic lock

Stable Stand: weighted base keeps stand steady, with reusable adhesive pad for extra stability

