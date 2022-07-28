LG 77-inch A1 Series AirPlay 2 OLED 4K TV at $2,070 ($430 off), plus 2022 models from $897

Amazon is now offering the LG 77-inch Class A1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $2,069.99 shipped. Originally $3,200 and regularly $2,500 at Best Buy these days where it is on sale or $2,300, today’s deal is at least $430 in savings and the lowest total we can find. Alongside support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit, this model delivers a giant LG OLED display to your entertainment center at well under the $2,997 the 2022 model fetches. It features over 8 million independent pixels alongside the a7 Gen 4 AI processor, LG’s Game Optimizer and Auto Low-Latency Mode as well as the Magic voice remote, three HDMI inputs, Apple AirPlay 2 streaming, and a pair of USB ports. Head below for additional 2022 model LED LG 4K TV deals from $598 and get a closer look at the entire lineup right here.  

LG 2022 QNED 4K TV deals:

We are also still tracking some major price drops on Sony’s 2022 4K Google TV lineup with deals starting from $548 shipped right here. Just be sure to also scope out this deal on VIZIO’s 50-Inch HDMI 2.1 VRR AirPlay 2 M-Series 4K Smart TV while it’s down at just $298 shipped as well. 

LG 77-inch Class A1 Series OLED 4K TV features:

  • OLED DISPLAY: Watch your content come to life in over 8 million pixels. Each pixel turns on and off independently so you’ll see your content with perfect black, over a billion rich colors and infinite contrast for a viewing experience like no other.
  • a7 GEN 4 AI PROCESSOR: Catch every detail with the smooth, crisp picture brought to you by our a7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K. It adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically with AI Picture and AI Sound, while AI 4K Upscaling authentically calibrates every scene.
  • ULTIMATE GAMEPLAY: Experience gaming on OLED. Game Optimizer gives you easier access to all your game settings and you’ll get HDR Gaming, Auto Low-Latency Mode, plus HGiG for detailed gaming picture.

