PARIS RHÔNE Food Dehydrator falls to new all-time low at Amazon, now $99 (Reg. $170)

Amazon is offering the PARIS RHÔNE 6-tier Food Dehydrator for $99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from a $170 normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This premium dehydrator has a drop-down door to make easy to remove trays without them getting stuck. There’s a window that lets you see through as well to view the drying process as it goes. The temperature of this dehydrator ranges from 95F to 158F and you can set a timer to automatically shut it off after anything from one hour up to 72 hours. Keep reading for more.

If you ditch the digital control and more premium build that today’s lead deal offers, you can save some extra cash. Presto’s dehydrator comes in at $60 on Amazon right now, which saves an additional $39 from today’s lead deal. While you can’t set the temperature here, this is a great way to get started with dehydrating to see if it’s something you’d be interested in doing more of.

Don’t forget to check out our home goods guide for other great ways you can save on kitchen essentials. Earlier today we found the Calphalon steel steam wand espresso machine on sale for $176, which is down from its normal going rate of $350 and saving almost 50%. Also, swing by our announcement coverage of the latest Ninja Rapid Cooker/Air Fryer combo dubbed Speedi that just launched today to learn more about how that can overhaul your cooking experience.

PARIS RHÔNE Food Dehydrator features:

The PARIS RHÔNE food dehydrator features powerful air circulation for uniform dehydrating and an innovative drop-down door for simpler operation. Prepare tasty dehydrated food to diversify your meal options.

