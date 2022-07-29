Calphalon’s steel steam wand espresso machine sees huge price drop to $176 (Reg. $350)

Amazon is now offering the Calphalon Temp IQ Espresso Machine for $176.21 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $350, this is nearly 50% off the going rate, one of the best prices we have ever tracked, and the lowest total we can find. Featuring an attractive stainless steel housing (if you ask me anyway), today’s deal delivers an opportunity to score a regularly quite pricey machine that will look great on the countertop while providing fresh espresso to your morning routine. The 15-Bar pump is joined by a simple dial interface for selecting steam, hot water, and pre-programmed single or double shots along with a 58mm café-sized porta filter, the removable 2L water reservoir, cup warming tray, and the built-in steam wand for “creating cappuccinos, lattes, and other drinks, just like in coffee shops.” It also ships with a stainless steel milk pitcher, tamper, and cleaning pin. More details below.

While we are looking at a particularly deep deal above, there are even more affordable solutions out there. This De’Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine comes from a reputable coffee brand and ships at under $100 shipped. It’s not going to deliver the the all-stainless steel design, but it will save another $76 and still includes the steam wand and dual spout action.

Be sure to check out the brand new Ninja SPEEDi that can cook up your meal in 15 minutes, then head over over to our home goods deal hub for all of this weekend’s best cooking, grilling, and kitchen deals. Be sure to dive into Amazon’s latest Cuisinart BBQ sale with deals starting from $17 on everything from mini charcoal grills for the beach to full-on BBQ tool sets. Everything is waiting for you right here.

Calphalon Temp IQ Espresso Machine features:

15-Bar Italian pump delivers the right amount of pressure for maximum flavor extraction and produces a beautiful layer of crema for your Espresso

Dial interface for selecting steam, hot water, and pre-programmed single and double shots

58mm café-sized porta filter holds more grounds and ensures even water dispersion and extraction for robust flavor

Thermoblock heating technology and PID temperature control delivers even heat for consistently great-tasting Espresso, and pre-infusion gently blooms The espresso grounds for optimally extracted Espresso

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!