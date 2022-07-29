Ninja launches new Rapid Cooker/Air Fryer combo that cooks your meal in just 15 minutes

Ninja is one of the better-known brands when it comes to small kitchen appliances, and it is now expanding its lineup with the all-new Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer. In just 15 minutes, the Speedi can create a complete meal in a single pot for your family. Alongside the launch of this new cooker is the Speedi Meal Builder online recipe generator that lets you make customized recipes.

The all-new Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer is the brand’s latest addition to its lineup of small kitchen appliances and is capable of cooking “restaurant-quality meals from the comfort of your own home.” Using Ninja’s Rapid Cooking System, you will be able to steam and air fry foods at the same time to save on meal-prep time and get to enjoy your meal. You can swap between the air fry/stovetop mode, which is best for frozen pre-prepared food, and the Rapid Cooker mode, which is best for whole roasts, fresh and frozen proteins, and 3-part meals, using the SmartSwitch on the cooker. You’re looking at a 6-quart capacity that fits up to “1 lb. of pasta and up to four chicken breasts at the same time.”

Alongside the launch of this new cooker is the all-new Speedi Meal Builder – this online recipe generator allows you to make customized recipes in just five steps. Pairing perfectly with the NinjaTestKitchen website, you will have endless options to experiment with at dinner time.

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer Availability

The all-new Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer is available for purchase now from a variety of online retailers. It should be noted that due to the popularity of this launch, some retailers may be sold out of the cooker, but there are a handful of options to order from. Amazon is another retailer that will offer the cooker but will begin shipping on August 16. Head below to see everywhere you can order this new cooker and for how much.

Amazon – $183.85 Pre-order, available August 16

Ninja Kitchen – $199.99

Best Buy – $199.99

Kohl’s – $219.99 Sold out at the time of writing



9to5Toys’ Take

Saving time on meal preparation can be very important for those who don’t have much time to spend on cooking. The “restaurant-quality” claim is pretty bold, but Ninja is a solid manufacturer, so I’m certain this cooker will knock it out of the park. Being able to steam and air fry at the same time is a pretty cool feature and will save a decent amount of time.

