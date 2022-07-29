Twelve South’s PowerPic mod wireless charger returns to all-time low at $48 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South PowerPic mod Wireless Charger for $47.99 shipped. Normally $60, today’s deal saves 20% and matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked. The PowerPic mod is perfect for charging your phone at a desk or bedside table. It lets you showcase a picture or background when not charging, and when it comes time to power up, simply setting your smartphone down does the trick. It can deliver up to 10W of power to Android smartphones and 7.5W to iPhones. You’ll find that just about any way you set your phone down will allow it to charge too, and it even works with AirPods Pro. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more about this unique Qi wireless charger and then head below for additional information.

You could ditch the upgraded aesthetic of today’s lead deal for a purely functional Qi wireless charging pad and save quite a bit. Anker has a 10W/7.5W pad for $11 at Amazon right now, which delivers the same performance as Twelve South just without the built-in picture frame or premium look. Another option for iPhone users is Apple’s official MagSafe charger, which can feed supported iPhones with up to 15W of power, which is double what either Anker or Twelve South has to offer for $37.

Don’t forget to swing by our daily Smartphone Accessories roundup for other great ways to upgrade your on-the-go setup. Today, we found ESR’s latest HaloLock Mini MagSafe power bank on sale for a new low of $42, which normally goes for $50. It packs a built-in 7.5W MagSafe charger and 5,000mAh capacity to power your smartphone on-the-go, making it an essential for summer travels.

Twelve South PowerPic mod features:

PowerPic mod is a world-class wireless phone charger with a design as radical as wireless charging itself. With a mix of modern elegance and versatile charging options, PowerPic mod charges all phones, including phones in cases, with an aesthetic that looks like nothing else. The lucite-framed PowerPic mod can be positioned vertically or horizontally and is even customizable with any 4×6 photo or room-matching graphic. Wirelessly charge your phone on the stand that looks more like a work of art than a typical charging dock. Order the beautiful PowerPic mod today.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!