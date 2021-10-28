Tested: Twelve South’s PowerPic mod Qi charger doubles as a photo frame to make the perfect gift

Twelve South’s new PowerPic mod launched earlier this month with a unique focus – to merge a Qi charger with a picture frame into a piece of home decor. With that stylish acrylic design comes a more premium price tag, so is it worth picking up for you or a family member? That’s what our latest Tested with 9to5Toys review seeks to answer.

Hands-on with the new Twelve South PowerPic mod

Earlier this month, Twelve South refreshed one of the more novel accessories in its stable, the PowerPic mod. Delivering wireless charging to your smartphone, it doubles as a picture frame with a unique transparent design comprised of cut acrylic. On the front, there’s a removable screen to hold a photo in place that snaps onto the rest of the frame with a magnet in each corner.

As for the actual charging features, you’re looking at either 10W or 7.5W, depending on if an Android iPhone is docked, respectively. The Qi pad rests inside of the acrylic border, which allows it to float in place. To close out the package, there’s a base which you can slot the PowerPic mod’s frame into either vertically or horizontally – depending on what orientation you want to use.

Available in one of two different colors, the Twelve South PowerPic mod clocks in with a $59.99 price tag. But is the eye-catching design actually worth the cash? Let’s take a look.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Beautiful wireless charger that complements your interior design

Compatible with all wireless charging mobile phones

(MagSafe, non-MagSafe, Android, etc)

(MagSafe, non-MagSafe, Android, etc) Customizable with any 4×6 photo or custom graphic

Uses any 20-watt USB-C power adapter (not included)

9to5Toys’ Take:

I received Twelve South’s refreshed version of the PowerPic mod just after my initial launch coverage went live last week, and have now spent enough time with the charger to offer some thoughts. It’s quite the nifty accessory and certainly continues the trend of delivering the usual quality we’d expect from the brand.







I really love the more stylish design that Twelve South has gone for this time, especially compared to the first-generation of the photo frame charger. The transparent design looks great on its own and then, of course, can be personalized by sliding a photo into the acrylic build. It definitely begs to be left out on the nightstand or on the end table in a way that no other charger does.

The entire experience isn’t perfect. With the way that the frame fits into the angled base, you’ll have to make sure the picture you’re trying to use is on the thinner side. I had printed out a photo on thicker paper at first, only to find that the package didn’t correct slot into the base. Your average printer paper will surely do the trick, but going with a glossy stock or anything similar may not work with the tight tolerances employed by Twelve South on the PowerPic mod.

While this isn’t going to be the best charger out there for those of us who are after the fastest power rates or more novel functionality of MagSafe, it is certainly a great option for family members. With the holiday season around the corner, the Twelve South PowerPic mod enters as a pretty neat gift thanks to its personalization features. Just print out a 6- by 4-inch photo and you’ll be all set to wrap up a heartfelt present that, on top of having some sentimental value, can actually charge up their devices.

To that end, I think the $60 price tag is pretty justified if you value the unique form factor. There are certainly better chargers out there for the cash, but there’s nothing quite like it when it comes to a personalized piece of home decor that also doubles as a charger. And for that, the Twelve South PowerPic mod is hard to beat.

