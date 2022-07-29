Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock Mini MagSafe Power Bank $42 (New low), more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is offering its latest HaloLock Mini Kickstand MagSafe Power Bank for $41.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal saves you $8 from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by an additional $3. Designed to snap to the back of your MagSafe-enabled smartphone, this battery delivers 7.5W of wireless charging to keep you topped off without having to plug anything in. It also features a built-in kickstand for using during FaceTime calls and it has a total capacity of 5,000mAh. Plus, there’s 12W USB-C input and output so you can use it to recharge other devices with ease.
Magnets align phone with charger to ensure that MagSafe-style wireless charging automatically begins as soon as you attach the power bank. Adjustable built-in kickstand transforms your power bank into a stand for video watching or FaceTime on the go. Conveniently located USB-C port and pass-through charging let you simultaneously charge your phone and the power bank.
Powerful magnets with 1,000 g of holding force ensure the power bank stays securely locked on to your phone. Power button turns off wireless charging so you can keep using the stand while saving your charge for later.
