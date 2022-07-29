ViewSonic’s ELITE 32-inch 4K 150Hz Gaming Monitor falls to new low of $860, more from $544

Amazon is now offering the ViewSonic ELITE 32-inch 4K 150Hz Gaming Monitor for $859.98 shipped. Normally going for $1,000, this 14% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen. Coming with both DisplayPort and HDMI inputs, this ViewSonic gaming monitor will utilize AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology to ensure that you experience no screen-tearing at the high refresh rate this monitor runs at. You’ll also have 99% coverage of the sRGB and Adobe RGB color gamuts with VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification. You’ll also have some RGB backlighting that can be controlled with a variety of software and synchronized with other gaming peripherals. Head below for more monitor deals.

More monitor deals:

After checking out these monitor deals, be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your gaming headset, you could grab the HyperX Cloud Orbit S Gaming Headset for $260. Coming within $0.40 of the all-time low, this headset features 3D audio with head tracking for an immersive gaming experience over its USB-C connection with the 3.5mm jack allowing for use on more platforms.

ViewSonic ELITE 32-inch 4K 150Hz Gaming Monitor features:

Experience PC and console gameplay like never before with the ViewSonic ELITE™ XG320U gaming monitor. Featuring a pixel-dense 4K Ultra HD screen and VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 certification, this 32” monitor renders new gaming worlds in stunning clarity. HDMI 2.1 connectivity delivers more bandwidth for blazing-fast response times, and ensures compatibility with next-generation consoles. With AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, not only is screen tearing and stuttering virtually eliminated, but responsiveness is improved over VSync, while a hyper-responsive 150Hz refresh rate provides ultra-smooth gameplay.

