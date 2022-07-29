HyperX Cloud Orbit S gaming headset with 100mm Planar drivers and 3D audio now $260

Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud Orbit S-Gaming Headset for $260.39 shipped. For comparison, this headset normally fetches a pricy $330 and today’s deal comes within $0.40 of the lowest discount that we’ve seen all-time, though that was back in 2020. This sale is also the best price that we’ve seen in two years. Designed to be a high-end set of headphones that also deliver a premium experience when gaming, the Cloud Orbit S deliver 100mm Planar drivers for a solid listening experience all around. There’s also 3D audio support with head tracking for an immersive setup all around. USB-C means it’ll function with new and old computers alike as well as consoles like Switch, and there’s a 3.5mm connection should that be more convenient to use as well. Check out our launch coverage to learn more and then head below for additional information.

Since you’re saving nearly $70, why not reallocate some of that spare cash to pick up this premium aluminum and walnut headphone stand? It costs just $25 at Amazon, which is just a fraction of what you’re saving above. It offers a stylish look and is comprised of both metal and wood making it a great addition to any setup. Plus, it’ll keep your headphones always within reach without cluttering up the desk.

Don’t forget that the latest ASUS TUF M4 Air 47g gaming mouse is on sale for the first time at $42. Normally costing $50, this saves nearly 20% and lets you enjoy an upgraded experience while gaming without breaking the bank. Then, swing by our dedicated PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on desk upgrades.

HyperX Cloud Orbit S features:

The HyperX Cloud Orbit S builds a world of audio around you with Audeze planar magnetic drivers and Waves Nx head tracking and 3D audio technology. Get true immersion as head tracking technology tracks the position of your head nearly 1000 times a second to stabilize the soundscape, placing you in the center of your own personal three-dimensional audio atmosphere.

