Kodak’s Scanza converts film and slides to digital pictures in a snap at 2022 low of $120

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, DBROTH (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Kodak Scanza Digital Film and Slide Scanner for $119.99 shipped. For comparison, you would normally spend $160 for this unit and today’s deal matches the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time, beating our last mention by an additional $8. Do you have old family memories captured on traditional film lying around? Maybe there’s a few slides in the attic that you never reach for because you don’t have a way to view them. Well, that’s where the Scanza comes in. It features a 14/22MP sensor and can convert 35mm, 128, 110, Super 8, or 8mm Negative film as well as slides to JPEG, which makes it quite versatile for restoring family memories. You can even use it with wither macOS or Windows, making it compatible with the two most popular operating systems on the market. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t mind using your smartphone’s camera to scan old photos, then consider picking up the KODAK Mobile Film Scanner instead. It’s available for $35 at Amazon and allows you to accomplish a similar task to today’s lead deal but at a far lower cost. In the end, though, it still helps to convert old film memories to digital, ensuring the images last for years to come.

Are you still a professional photographer? Or maybe wanting to get into the trade? Well, consider picking up Datacolor’s SpyderX Elite Color Control Kit that’s on sale for $190 right now. It’s designed to calibrate your monitor and pictures so everything comes out life-like after editing, and normally costs upward of $400 to buy.

Kodak Scanza Digital Film and Slide Scanner features:

Powerful 14/22MP KODAK Film Scanner Converts Old 35mm, 126, 110, Super 8 & 8mm Negatives & Slides to JPEG Digital Files – NOTE; THE SCANZA WILL NOT CONVERT FILMS OTHER THEN 35mm, 126, 110, Super 8 & 8mm Negatives

High Definition Built-In Color Display Features Adjustable Brightness & Convenient Tilt for Easy Operation & Image Viewing

Unit Arrives w/Multiple

