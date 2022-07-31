Missed out on Prime Day? Here’s another chance to save on Apple TV 4K at $120

In case you missed out on the Prime Day discount earlier in the month, Amazon is now giving you another chance to save on the latest Apple TV 4K 32GB with Siri Remote. Dropping down to the best price to date, the recent debut now sits at $119.99 shipped via the retailer. Normally fetching $179, this is $59 in savings while also delivering the best discount yet to match the Prime Day mention several weeks ago. The latest Apple TV 4K arrives with a redesigned Siri Remote as one of the main selling points, but there are plenty of other enhancements in store, too.

Powered by the A12 Bionic chip, you’ll be able to enjoy 4K HDR playback with Dolby Vision over the HDMI 2.1 port with Wi-Fi 6 pairing with Ethernet connectivity. There’s of course all of the usual access to all of the popular streaming services, as well as Apple Arcade and Thread smart home support. Not to mention, the new display calibration feature that ensures content looks its best. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more.

Though one of the more notable aspects of the latest Apple TV 4K has to be the aforementioned Siri Remote. Those who are currently rocking the previous-generation Apple streamer and find that the new controller is what’s enticing you to upgrade in the first place can just go score it by itself. The recently-refreshed Apple TV Siri Remote is $55 at Amazon, delivering all of the perks you can read about right here for less.

As far as other Apple discounts go this week, most of the savings are dominated by price cuts on the latest MacBooks. On the flagship side of the lineup, Apple 16- and 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros are now sitting at all-time lows from $1,699 with at least $300 in savings attached. Though if you’d prefer going with a newer model that isn’t quite as powerful, the just-released M2 MacBook Pro is back in stock at the all-time low of $1,009.

Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote features:

The new Apple TV 4K brings the best shows, movies, sports, and live TV— together with your favorite Apple devices and services. Now with 4K High Frame Rate HDR for fluid, crisp video. Watch Apple Originals with Apple TV+. Experience more ways to enjoy your TV with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music.3 And use the new Siri Remote with touch-enabled clickpad to control it all.

