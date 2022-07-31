LEGO’s new Marvel Sanctum Sanctorum, Nano Gauntlet, and Groot sets now available

Alongside seeing a collection of Star Wars sets lead the way for the summer 2022 LEGO action, the Marvel theme is also getting in on all of the new creations. Including three display-worthy sets, a refreshed and highly-detailed Sanctum Sanctorum is joined by a Nano Gauntlet kit and buildable Groot to kick off the new LEGO Marvel sets for the summer 2022 lineup now live for August 1.

New LEGO Marvel sets join the summer 2022 lineup

LEGO’s Marvel theme has already seen some exciting kits launch this year for Thor: Love and Thunder as well as Multiverse of Madness, but the summer wave is finally stepping up to deliver even more display-worthy creations. While this isn’t as big of an August lineup as some of the other themes are getting this time for 2022, the new LEGO Marvel sets do put quality over quantity.

All of the following sets will be going live right at midnight EST on August 1. We’re just publishing a bit early to make sure you have some time to look over and plan out which new LEGO sets are going to be added to your cart once everything does go live.

LEGO Sanctum Sanctorum (76218) – Buy now

Diving right into the new sets, one of the more iconic buildings in the MCU is getting its most detailed recreation yet. Stacking up to 2,708 pieces, new LEGO Sanctum Sanctorum (76218) draws inspiration from the popular Modular building series in order to follow up last year’s Daily Bugle. This model arrives in much the same scale and assembles a complete recreation of the Bleaker Street residence with three floors of references to the MCU.

Then there’s the minifgures, and oh has the LEGO Group really delivered all of the fan-favorites here. Plucked out of various films like Infinity War and Multiverse of Madness, you’re getting nine different minifigures including several Doctor Strange variants and more. Most of these inclusions are also exclusive to the set and some characters are even making their brick-built debut for the summer 2022 lineup amongst the rest of the new LEGO Marvel sets.

Here’s a breakdown of who’s included this time around for the new LEGO Sanctum Santorum:

Doctor Strange

Sinister Strange

Dead Strange

Wong

Iron Man

Spider-Man

The Scarlet Witch

Master Mordo

Ebony Maw

Now available for purchase, the new LEGO Sanctum Sanctorum sells for $249.99. That makes set number 76218 the most expensive of the new LEGO Marvel sets for August, but the cost is certainly justified as the largest MCU kit of 2022 so far.

LEGO Nano Gauntlet (76223) – Buy now

As the second of the two new LEGO Marvel sets to make a debut for August 2022, the summer wave is seeing yet another iconic prop taken out of the MCU. Following up last year’s Infinity Gauntlet that we raved about in our review, this time around Tony Stark’s take on wielding all of the Infinity Stones is getting the brick-built treatment.

Stacking up to 680 pieces, the new LEGO Marvel Nano Gauntlet takes on much of the same design as its predecessor as set number 76223. It’s not quite life-sized, but recreates the signature Iron Man look with a red coat of paint and plenty of little details like posable fingers and all six of the Infinity Stones. Clocking in at $69.99, pricing for LEGO set 76223 is right on par with the original. So while it might be close to a redesign of an existing set, this will surely be worth the price for Stark fans and MCU collectors alike and makes the LEGO Marvel wave for August all the more notable.

I Am Groot (76217)

Last up for all of the new LEGO Marvel sets joining the summer 2022 collection, we have a quite adorable Baby Groot. Straight out of Guardians of the Galaxy 2, this this life-sized LEGO build stacks up to 476 pieces and stands 10.2 inches tall. While this one technically launched in other countries earlier in the summer, builders in the United States can finally bring home the set.

As just the latest brick-built Marvel icon to enter the collection, the lovable superhero is joined by a LEGO version of the Awesome Mix Vol. 2 cassette tape to go alongside the display plaque. Now available for $54.99, the LEGO Groot is certainly going to be one of the more popular builds of the year once it officially launches later this year.

