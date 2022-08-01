Beat summer heat with Google’s discounted Nest Thermostat at $92 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Thermostat starting at $91.97 shipped for the Sand style. The other colorways are also on sale, as well. Normally fetching $130, this is the second-best price of the year at $38 off while delivering the lowest price of 2022 outside of Prime Day where it was $6 less. Arriving as the latest in-house option for bringing voice control and scheduling to the climate control system, Google Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display. With heat bearing down on much of the country, now’s the perfect time to finally leverage Assistant for staying cool the next few months. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

It’s hard to beat going with an in-house offering from Google at the price of the lead deal, though Amazon does make a notable alternative if Alexa is more your speed. Its recently-released Amazon Smart Thermostat sits at $60 and delivers a much more affordable solution that while not as premium without the touchscreen display, will help you add some smart features to the climate control system for far less.

As far as other ways to give Google Assistant, or any other voice assistant for that matter, some new accessories to control, our smart home guide is packed with markdowns. Ranging from RGB lights to front door upgrades to defend against porch pirates and more, you’ll find all of this week’s best markdowns to start off a new month in our smart home hub.

Google Nest Thermostat features:

The Nest Thermostat is designed to work without a C wire in most homes, but for some systems, including heating only, cooling only, zone controlled, and heat pump systems, you’ll need a C wire or other compatible power accessory. Nest Thermostat turns itself down when you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling an empty home. Programmable thermostat that lets you create an energy efficient schedule in the Google Home app on your Android or iPhone.

