Amazfit T-Rex 2 gets real-time navigation, training templates, more in software update

Launched back in May, Amazfit’s latest T-Rex 2 smartwatch is getting a pretty solid software update today. The premium GPS-enabled smartwatch will now let you import FPX/TCX/KML route files and also deliver real-time navigation, which is pretty nice. There’s more to this update, and we break down the navigational changes below.

Amazfit T-Rex 2 real-time navigation is finally here

Starting out with the GPS portion of this update, you’ll now be able to import GPX/TCX/KML route files to the T-Rex 2 smartwatch. These routes can be downloaded from external channels like Strava if you want to follow a friend’s path or via a location’s QR code if that’s available. Simply transfer that file to the Zepp App and then import it to the watch to be able to follow it.

As you ride, walk, run, or travel along that imported path, your route will be displayed in real time making it even easier to follow the route and reach your destination.

Another part of this update is training templates. They can be applied to 11 different sports, and are customizable in the Zepp app. Each template can be divided into warmup, training, rest, and recover stages that can be repeated up to 30 times per template. There’s even a warm-down part that can be enabled for when your workout is complete. As part of your template, the T-Rex 2 can even notify and send reminders when it’s time to change what stage you’re in, or even do that automatically for you should you set it up like that. The automatic portion can change based on your workout data as well to help keep your training routine nice and efficient. Then, once the workout is complete, performance for each stage is viewable directly on the watch, so you won’t even have to grab your phone to view it.

This update is available for FREE to all Amazfit T-Rex 2 smartwatches and can be downloaded from the Zepp app.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s great to see brands like Amazfit updating major features even after a smartwatch is released. The new real-time navigation function is actually something that I think many will find very handy, even if it’s just to retrace their steps from a previous ride that was enjoyable. Plus, the training templates will help those who are into customizing every aspect of their fitness really create the perfect routine for them.

