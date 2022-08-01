Bose Home Speaker 300 delivers AirPlay 2 and voice commands for $159 (Reg. up to $259)

The official Bose eBay store is now offering its Home Speaker 300 for $159 shipped. Regularly $259, it more typically sells for $199 at Amazon where it is currently starting at nearly $280 from third party sellers. Today’s deal is $40 under our previous mention and the lowest we can find. While this model must be tethered to a wall outlet, not unlike the Apple HomePod gear, you’ll be hard-pressed to find one of Bose’s comparatively sized portable models for less. While we are still tracking a notable price drop on the smaller portable SoundLink Flex at $129, the Home Speaker 300 delivers 360-degree room filing sound home with Alexa and Google Assistant voice command action, Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as support for both Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect. A series of one-touch presets and app control are joined by the ability to “make or take calls from this smart speaker to Bose smart products, Amazon Echo products, and anyone in your contacts list.” Head below for more details.

While it might not be able to deliver the kind of audio power as the Bose above, something like the Echo Dot is a notable alternative at $50 shipped. It provides direct control over your smart home gear alongside access to music, audiobooks, and podcasts with Alexa voice control in tow.

But speaking of AirPlay 2 speakers, make sure you explore the recent refurbished discounts we spotted on the Sonos Roam portable speaker that drops the listing down to $139 shipped from the originally $170 price tag. Deals on the beloved Sonos gear don’t come around all that often so you’ll want to jump on this one while you can. All of the details you’ll need are waiting for you right here. Plus, you’ll find even more Bluetooth speaker deals in our dedicated hub.

Bose Home Speaker 300 features:

The speaker must be plugged into a wall outlet to function, Sound performance: Room-rocking bass and 360-degree, lifelike sound in a compact size

Built-in Alexa: Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are built into this smart speaker for hands-free voice control. And a noise-rejecting mic system listens in every direction for your voice

Connectivity: Pair your device to this home speaker to stream your favorite music and more via a Bluetooth connection, your home Wi-Fi network, Apple AirPlay 2, or Spotify Connect

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!