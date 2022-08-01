Ninja’s dual function smoothie bowl nutrient extraction blender drops from $99 down to $69

Walmart is now offering the Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor for $69 shipped. Regularly $99 with very similar models fetching as much on Amazon, this is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find on a Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker. This model includes an 18-ounce smoothie bowl with a built-in tamper to “power through” robust ingredients and frozen foods as well as a pair of 24-ounce nutrient extraction cups with spout lids. All of which connect directly to the 1200W motor base alongside four preset Auto-iQ programs for one-touch smoothies, extractions, bowls, and spreads. Additional details below.

If a more traditional personal-sized option will better suit your needs, take a look at the Ninja Fit. While not as versatile or as powerful as the smoothie bowl setup above, it will still make short work of your daily protein shakes and smoothies with its 700W motor and lighter $60 price tag.

Speaking of Ninja, be sure to dive into our launch coverage of the brand’s new SPEEDi multi-cooker if you haven’t had a chance to yet. Then hit up this morning’s price drop on Instant Pot’s 8-quart Dual Basket Air Fry Oven now that it is on sale for $154 shipped at Amazon. This is one of the best prices we have tracked on this model and you can get a closer look at the details right here before you head over to our home goods hub for more discounts.

Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker features:

Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor with smartTORQUE blends and powers through the thickest ingredients and never stalls. One base with multi-functions. The two 24 oz. Nutrient Extraction Cups and Spout Lids are for smoothies and extractions. The 18 oz. XL Smoothie Bowl Maker with built-in tamper powers through frozen foods with less liquid for thick smoothie bowls and nut butters. Twist the built-in tamper while blending to push ingredients toward the blades. This compact personal blender is equipped with a 1200-peak-watt power-dense motor that maintains the high speed to deliver uninterrupted power and performances. All cups, lids and blades are dishwasher safe.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!