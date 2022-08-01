You can also snap Android devices on mophie’s MagSafe charging stand at $35 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the mophie snap+ Wireless MagSafe Charing Stand for $34.99 shipped. Regularly $60 like it currently fetches directly from ZAGG, today’s deal is 42% off the going rate, matching the previous deal price at Amazon, and the lowest total we can find. This model delivers a 7.5W horizontal or vertical charging home for your iPhone 12 and 13 series devices. But it also includes the brand’s snap adapter so it will carry non-magnetic Android devices with up to 15W of wireless power “so you can get to a full battery quicker.” It will also work through low-profile cases as well, according to ZAGG. More details below.

mophie snap+ Wireless Charing Stand features:

Charge wirelessly while keeping your smartphone at the perfect, convenient angle with the snap+ wireless stand. Strong magnets hold your smartphone in landscape or portrait mode, all while delivering a steady charge. The magnetic array on the snap+ wireless stand is compatible with virtually any Qi-enabled smartphone or with MagSafe for iPhone 12 models. Plus, the stylish design makes this stand a must-have on any desk or nightstand.

