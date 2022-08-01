Smartphone Accessories: ESR 2-in-1 iPhone/Apple Watch Charging Station $11, more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 2-in-1 Detachable Wireless iPhone/Apple Watch Charging Station for $10.80 with the code O6U9CJI4 at checkout Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $18, this 40% discount marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen for this charging kit. This charging station makes it easy to power both your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time, though do keep in mind you’ll have to provide your own Apple Watch puck. The Watch stand is actually detachable as well, which reveals a USB-A port to power other devices like AirPods or other headphones. Wirelessly, it’ll deliver up to 10W of power to Android smartphones and 7.5W should you have an iPhone. It also works with most non-metal cases that are less than 4mm thick.
Charges your iWatch & iPhone/AirPods at the same time, keeping your desk neat and saving valuable space. The charging stand hides your iWatch cable inside, making it ideal for Nightstand Mode. The unique smartwatch charging stand can be plugged into the base for Nightstand Mode or almost any other USB-A port (like a flash drive), making it ideal for charging on the road.
Non-slip pads on the charging base keep your phone in place. Compatible with almost all phone cases under 5 mm thick & without metal attachments. No need to remove your phone case unless it is a metal case or thicker than 4mm.
