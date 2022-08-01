UGREEN’s new 200W GaN II charging station powers your whole Apple kit at $170 (Save $30)

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new Nexode 200W 6-port USB-C GaN II Charger for $169.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer is marking only the second chance to save so far at $30 off while also delivering the first discount outside of the launch promotion from back in May. This is the second-best price to date and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Arriving as UGREEN’s most capable charger yet, its new Nexode 200W offering packs six ports for refueling all of the devices in your setup. The GaN II technology enables the charger to dish out enough juice for refueling MacBooks, iPads, iPhones, and three other devices all at once, with four USB-C slots joined by a pair of USB-A ports. We took a deeper dive into what to expect back when it launched in May. Head below for more.

While not quite as powerful as the lead deal, going with one of UGREEN’s more affordable Nexode chargers lets you save some cash. The 100W model will likely be able to handle most charging needs and is also on sale right now courtesy of Amazon. Sitting at $69.99 when clipping the on-page coupon, today’s offer is down from the usual $80 price tag for one of the very first times. This model packs all of the same GaN II tech as the featured offering, but with three USB-C ports, a single USB-A slot, and 100W of power to share between them.

Though for the latest charging tech, be sure to go check out the new Anker GaNPrime lineup that launched just last week week. We took a hands-on look at what the unique new chargers deliver, highlighting all of the reasons why Anker decided to make its own charging standard instead of adopting an existing technology. Now available for purchase, you can check out our takeaways on new Anker GanPrime series in our review.

UGREEN Nexode 200W GaN Charger features:

Take your work efficiency to the next level. The Ugreen Nexode 200W USB C charger supplies up to 200W of power, and charges 3 MacBooks, 2 mobile phones, and your AirPods simultaneously. Full charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 in just 1.5 hours. With the latest GaN chipset, it’s 3X faster than your original iPhone charger. Work more efficiently with everything you need within arm’s reach. Charge 6 devices at the same time avoid messy wires and save more space on your desktop. Advanced GaN & SiC chips improve heat dissipation.

