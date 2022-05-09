UGREEN’s new 200W Nexode USB-C GaN Charger is its most versatile power station yet

Today, UGREEN is expanding its stable of USB-C chargers with the most capable solution yet. Centered around GaN technology, the new Nexode 200W charger is complemented by a 6-port design that can dish out 100W to two 16-inch MacBook Pro at a time. Seeing a launch discount, all of the details are down below.

UGREEN launches new 200W Nexode USB-C GaN Charger

UGREEN has slowly been moving its charger lineup over to the more efficient and capable GaN technology as of late, but we’ve mainly seen the same power outputs as before in smaller packages. Now, the brand is looking to really put the next-generation charging tech to work with its most capable power adapter yet.

Making for a new lineup in the UGREEN stable, the just-released Nexode USB-C GaN Charger arrives with an eye-catching 200W output. That enables the versatile 6-port design which can be used to juice up everything from your 16-inch MacBook to iPhones, AirPods, or really your entire Apple kit in one go. There is a 2-meter extension cable included that offers some slack away from the wall outlet, and allows you to set this up on a desk, nightstand, and really anywhere else you could use this much power.

Spread across those six different ports, the actual charging speeds are going to vary based on what gadgets are plugged in. The first two ports on the UGREEN Nexode charger will be able to split the 200W of juice to power a pair of MacBooks and the like at 100W each. Filling the other USB-C ports, which have maximum outputs of 45W and 20W respectively, will drop refuel rates down to 65W for the main outputs. In either case, the two USB-A slots that round out the charger can always dish out 5A at most.

Now available for purchase from Amazon, the new UGREEN Nexode 200W USB-C charger is currently seeing a launch discount. While it arrives with a $180 retail price, right now you can score it on sale for $159.99 after the on-page coupon is clipped. That makes the flagship accessory a bit more affordable to celebrate the release.

9to5Toys’ Take

Now that GaN charging tech has somewhat plateaued as of late after reaching a more mainstream adoption, it is great to see UGREEN push the envelop on what is possible from a single charger. Having 200W of juice at your disposal is easily going to make this a solid option for those looking to simplify their entire charging setup with a single power source.

