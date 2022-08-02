Score 1TB of affordable storage with Toshiba’s Canvio Gaming Drive at $49 (Reg. $60), more

Amazon is now offering Toshiba Canvio Gaming 1TB Portable External Hard Drive for $48.99 shipped. Regularly $60 like it currently fetches at Newegg, it is on sale for $55 on Best Buy and is now matching the Amazon 2022 low. While there are some non-gaming specific models for a touch less, like the WD 1TB Elements at $48 and the standard issue Toshiba Canvio at $45, these are really among the most affordable options for landing 1TB of storage to your setup from a name you can trust. The gaming model features an “always-on” option as well as cold storage compatibility with PS5 and Series X (as well as previous-generation consoles). The no-frills storage solution saves you cash at well below the price of comparable SSD options and also works with Mac and PC systems. More details below.

As we mentioned above, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable drive from a well-known brand for less than the models mentioned above. If you’re looking for some simple and affordable storage for games, files, photos, or just backups, they are certainly worth a closer look.

If you’re in the market for some internal storage deals, we have some notable options for you right now from PNY and others. The brand’s XLR8 Gen4 models are now seeing some new Amazon all-time lows in the 2TB capacity starting from $225 with the PS5-ready heatsink model on tap as well. Get a closer look at those deals right here and head over to our PC gaming deal hub for more.

Toshiba Canvio Gaming Drive features:

Designed for Gaming Console and PC (check compatibility at Toshiba’s Consumer HDD website).

Built for gamers. Features a firmware-customized “Always-On” mode for a responsive gaming experience.

Expand your game library. Store up to 25 games (1TB (1)) ( Estimated game storage assumption is 36 GB per game. The number of games actually stored may vary depending on file size, formatting, programs, and other factors.)

Compatible with: PlayStation 5 (Play and store PS4 games / Store PS5 games) and Xbox Series X|S (Play and store Xbox One games / Store Xbox Series X|S games) (Compatibility may vary depending on user‘s hardware configuration and operating system.)

