PNY undercuts competition with 7,500MB/s SSD Amazon lows: 2TB $225 or PS5-ready $245

Alongside yesterday’s price drops on Seagate FireCuda variants, Amazon is now offering the PNY XLR8 CS3140 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $224.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $270 these days, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the lowest price we can find. You’ll also find this drive with the PS5-ready heatsink on sale for $244.98 shipped, down from the regular $290 price tag for another Amazon all-time low that comes in at about $50 under the comparable aforementioned Seagate model. These PNY drives deliver some notable bang for your buck with up to 7,500MB/s speed ratings, an NVMe Gen4 interface, and a nice 5-year warranty. Head below for additional details. 

Be sure to swing by yesterday’s internal SSD roundup where you’ll find a few different 500GB and 1TB models for even less cash out of pocket. They might not all come in as fast as the PNY options above, but there are some options there starting at $83 shipped

If it’s the portable storage you’re after for your gaming rig, dive into the new Amazon all-time low pricing we spotted on the 2022 model Lexar SL660 Blaze. Now starting from $100 shipped, they feature up to 2,000MB/s alongside NVMe performance, built-in RGB lighting, and come with a desktop stand as well. Take a closer look at the pricing breakdown and feature list in this morning’s coverage

PNY XLR8 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 SSD features:

  • Upgrade your M.2 PCIe Gen4 enabled computer to enjoy the extreme performance you demand 
  • The NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 interface delivers exceptional performance of up to 7,500MB/s seq. read and 6,850MB/s seq. write speeds; slower when equipped in PCIe Gen3 x4 motherboards 
  • The enhanced bandwidth of the NVMe Gen4 interface allows for extreme performance and low latency, making it superior to SATA based SSD’s 

