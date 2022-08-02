Save up to 94% on print magazine subscriptions in 1-day Amazon sale from $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 94% off a selection of print magazine subscriptions. With prices starting at $0.99, you’ll find a collection of price cuts on popular titles ranging from Esquire, Men’s and Women’s Health to Bon Appetit, Taste of Home, and more. You’re looking at 6- or 12-month print subscriptions that will deliver to your home for free each month, but will auto renew for the full price following the issues covered in today’s sale. Head below for our top picks.

Notable magazine deals:

Then once you’ve gone through all of the discounted titles in today’s sale, don’t forget that you can scoop up plenty of other discounts in our media guide. But then be sure to check out all of the Amazon First Reads August eBook freebies before the month ends.

More on Esquire magazine:

Every issue delivers a unique blend of intelligent service, stories with substance, and the ability to entertain and inspire make it a relevant source and must-read for today’s man. Award winning editorial on style, food, drink, politics and culture.

