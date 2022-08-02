SANDMARC’s new lens filters bring that filmic look to iPhone with exclusive launch pricing

After going hands-on with its Pro Edition tripod last month, SANDMARC is expanding its iPhoneography lineup today with the new Cloud Diffusion iPhone lens attachment filters. Designed to deliver that dreamy filmic look to your photography and videos, the SANDMARC Cloud Diffusion Filter is compatible with just about all iPhone models ranging all the way back to the 5 series devices with a standard clip-on approach. Now available for pre-sale directly from the official site, you can even land a solid discount on your order with our exclusive 9to5Toys promo code. Head below for a closer look and more details.

New cinematic SANDMARC Cloud Diffusion iPhone lens

Making use of a universal clip attachment (also compatible with SANDMARC’s Wide, Anamorphic, and Telephoto Lens), the new iPhone lens attachment brings a cinematic and dreamy quality to your photography. Not to be confused with an out-of-focus or blurred shot, SANDMARC delivers a diffusion filter that spreads light out across an etched surface to create a sort of haze effect while maintaining sharpness and contrast:

The Cloud Diffusion Filter helps resolve that issue by simply taking the brightest objects within the scope of your lens and creates a soft glow around it. It also lifts the shadows of the darkest areas (objects) while keeping the contrast and sharpness intact.

Here’s a before and after example:

You’re looking at a multi-coated glass and aluminum build here, and the package includes a pair of filter options alongside the patented universal clip-on mount. The bundle is now available for pre-order at $99.99, but using code 9TO5TOYS at checkout will knock your total down to $89.99 for the new Cloud Diffusion iPhone lens attachment filters.

If you’re a fan of old movies & capturing that film look effect, the Cloud Diffusion Filter is for you. Create a soft and glowing effect so you can capture better night photography, portraits, & films.

9to5Toys’ Take

We were very much impressed with the build quality on the aforementioned pro edition iPhone tripod, much like the iPhone 13 leather cases – these are in fact some of personal favorite options on the market regardless of whether or not you invest in the brand’s lens attachments, so it wouldn’t be a surprise of the Cloud Diffusion iPhone lens attachment filters were much of the same. And considering the brand essentially cut its teeth on iPhoneography gear, the picture quality will likely follow suit.

