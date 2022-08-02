Samsung’s LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 4 packs a BioActive sensor at $199 (Save $131)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm LTE Smartwatch for $199 shipped. Normally fetching $330, this is delivering a new all-time low at $131 off. Today’s offer is $20 below the previous price cut and one of the first times we’ve seen the wearable breach the sub-$250 price point. Centered around Wear OS, you’re looking at a similar rotating bezel to previous versions alongside up to 40-hour battery life. There’s also a new BioActive sensor which combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance. Samsung rounds out the package with a new Body Composition feature for monitoring muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, and more. Our hands-on review notes how it sticks the landing, but then be sure to head below for more.

Whether you plan on using the LTE right out of the box or not, today’s lead discount drops the Galaxy Watch 4 down below what you’d pay for just the Bluetooth model. Currently $41 below the standard offering, the lead deal offers all of the same features just with the optional cellular connectivity. So even if you don’t plan on setting up a new device on your carrier right away, having the option down the road will save you some extra cash.

This week also started off with an Amazon clearance sale on the Fitbit Versa 3. This wearable will soon be seeing a predecessor launch, and to make way for new stock the retailer is taking $82 off the usual price in order to deliver a new all-time low. With 6-day battery life being joined by all of the usual exercise tracking features, blood oxygen monitoring, and more, the $148 price tag is even more compelling.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4:

Better insights to reach your fitness goals get more out of every mile thanks to built-in pace coaching on the Galaxy Watch ; Its advanced sensors keep your pace to help you better achieve your run goals One charger, two devices. Simultaneously power up your favorite pair of devices to enjoy together — whether that’s your phone and Galaxy Watch or your Galaxy Watch and earbuds. At night, simply place to charge and you’ll be set for the next day.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!