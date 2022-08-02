Sony’s new Xperia 1 III Android Smartphone falls to all-time low of $998 (Save $300)

Adorama is currently offering the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 III 256GB Android Smartphone for $998 shipped. You’ll also find it matched at Amazon. Normally fetching $1,298 in either case, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $300 off. This still marks one of the first markdowns since launching last fall and arrives at $200 below our previous mentions. Delivering one of the latest smartphones from Sony, the Xperia 1 III packs professional-grade features like a 120Hz 4K display. Though the flagship specs don’t end there, as you’ll also find a Snapdragon 888 SoC backed by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which can be expanded by up to 1TB with its microSD card slot. A triple-sensor 12 MP camera array lands on the back of the Xperia 1 III, which Sony leans into with a dedicated hardware shutter button and a telephoto sensor that can shift between 70 and 105mm focal lengths. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

A notable way to put some of your savings to work would be protecting your new handset. Spigen makes some of our favorite affordable covers on the market, and its Rugged Armor case at $12 is as noteworthy of an option as they come. The protective design won’t add too much bulk into the mix, but will still keep your new handset and its flagship rear camera array safe.

Though for the latest Android smartphone experience, you can still score some launch day discounts on the new Google Pixel 6a. This just began shipping late last week and now comes with some savings attached. Amazon will throw in a $50 gift card for orders, while locking into a plan on Xfinity Mobile will score you the handset for free.

Sony Xperia 1 III Android Smartphone features:

Experience breathtaking speed in in your creative, entertainment or gaming with 5G capability from the World’s first 120Hz immersive 6.5” 21:9 4K HDR OLED display to the triple camera and four focal lengths which features Real-time autofocus even when shooting extended telephoto or up to 20fps continuous image capture.

