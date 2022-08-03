AirPods Max with best-in-class ANC fall to one of the year’s lowest price of $450 (Save $99)

Amazon now offers Apple’s AirPods Max in several colorways for $449.99 shipped with the prices dropping at checkout. Typically fetching $549, today’s offer is delivering one of the lowest prices of the year at within $21 of the 2022 low. This is the best in months and comes within $1 of our previous mention, with discounts covering the more sought after colorways. Apple’s H1 chip kicks off AirPods Max and helps enable the best-in-class active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback, and Hey Siri support. Not to mention, you’ll find as premium of a design as they come which is comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. Since launch, AirPods Max have faced some fallout for the hard to swallow price tag, but today’s price cut offers another to chance to score Apple’s flagship listening experience for less. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Amazon is also marking down the even more affordable AirPods 2. Right now Apple’s previous-generation true wireless earbuds are down to $99.99 and matching one of the best prices of the year with all of the expected access to Hey Siri, 24 hours of listening with the charging case, and fast pairing to your iPhone thanks to the H1 chip.

Yesterday also saw some pretty enticing offers go live on Apple Watch Series 7 styles for those who missed out on the Prime Day discounts last month. Marking the second-best price cuts to date, these all start at $280 for the 41mm offerings from the usual $399 price tag with similar savings carrying over to the larger 45mm models, too. Check out all of the different Apple Watch styles included as well as the deeper breakdown of features and pricing in our coverage.

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!