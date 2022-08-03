Anker’s wireless handheld HomeVac H11 cleans the car and your home at $40 for limited-time

Anker’s official eufy Amazon storefront is now offering its HomeVac H11 cordless hand vacuum for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is a Lightning offer that will only be live for another 8 hours or until stocks runs out. As you might have seen in our hands-on video review, today’s deal delivers a compact, 1.2-pound hand vacuum to your setup with 5500Pa of suction power, micro USB charging, and a 2-in-1 crevice tool to get at hard to reach spots. Whether it’s for cleaning up some crumbs in the car, dusting off your desktop, or for quick messes around the house, the HomeVac H11 is worth a closer look at this price. Get some additional details right here and head below for more.

This Dirt Devil Handheld Cleaner Quick Flip 8 is a more affordable option at $30 shipped. It also comes with a Quick Flip crevice tool as well as weighing in at under 2-pounds for another notable hand vacuuming option at an even lower price point.

While a hand vacuum can be a convenient way to deal with pet hair around the house and in your vehicle, today’s Gold Box deals feature a solid price drop on ChomChom’s popular Pet Hair Remover. This manual brush option comes in at just $18.50 Prime shipped today, doesn’t require any lint roller refills, and can be a notable solution for quickly ridding your furniture, carpets, car seats, bedding, and more of pet hair for even less than either of the solutions mentioned above.

Anker eufy HomeVac H11 features:

Lightweight and Compact: Being roughly the size of a wine bottle, completely cordless, and weighing just 1.2lbs, cleaning is effortless and storage is simple. Use it in the car when you need to quickly clean up a mess.

Dust Devouring Suction: With 5,500Pa of power, you can suck up every speck in seconds from your daily messes.

Every Nook and Cranny Covered: Use the 2-in-1 crevice tool to reach into the abysses of your car, like that space between the seat and the middle console or under a low-lying seat.

Micro USB Connectivity for Convenient Charging: Simply use a USB charger anywhere in your home and charge with ease.*

