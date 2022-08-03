Traeger’s Pro 575 WiFIRE pellet grill/smoker beats Prime Day at $649 (New low, $251 off)

Amazon is offering the Traeger Pro Series 575 Grill/Smoker for $649 shipped. Generally $900, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our last mention by an additional $101 and the previous low by $50. Designed to give you a simple and easy way to make meals all year long, this pellet grill/smoker is quite versatile in what it can do. You’ll find that it uses pellet wood to smoke low and slow, make or roast, and even sear thanks to the fact that it can reach temperatures upwards of 500F. A unique feature that it offers is Traeger’s WiFIRE technology, which lets your grill connect to a Wi-Fi network and integrate with the brand’s own app. On top of that, it also connects to Alexa so you can use either the app or voice commands to preheat the grill. While that might not be the most useful right now, come fall and winter, you’ll be able to preheat the grill without having to step outside in the cold. Keep reading for more.

If you’ll be keeping your new Traeger outdoors, then we recommend picking up this official full-length cover for $40 to help protect your new investment from the elements. It’s made to fit the Pro Series 575 specifically and stretches essentially to the floor, that way there’s almost no exposure to rain, snow, or even the sun when you’re not cooking. We also recommend grabbing a 20-pound bag of Traeger’s Signature Blend Pellets for just $20 on Amazon.

Enjoy a fresh ground up of coffee with Chefman’s Conical Burr Grinder that’s on sale for $42 right now. It normally goes for $100, while this sale makes the grinder fall to a new all-time low. Burr grinders help to pulverize coffee beans instead of chop them up, providing a smoother grind and a better, more even brew as a result.

Traeger Pro Series Grill/Smoker features:

Traeger created the original wood-pellet grill as the ultimate way to achieve wood-fired taste; The Pro 575 takes it to the next level with precise temperature control

WiFIRE technology connects your grill to home WiFi and the Traeger app allows the user to control the grill from anywhere; Alexa technology allows you to do it all by voice

The Pro 575 pellet grill offers 6-in-1 versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ all on the same grill; The Porcelain grill grates makes clean up a breeze

