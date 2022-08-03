COSORI’s 12-setting home bread maker drops from $80 to $65 shipped at Amazon today

Amazon is now offering the COSORI Bread Maker for $64.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This is a regularly $80 machine that is now at the second-best price we have tracked this year and within about $5 of the all-time low. Delivering fresh bread to a dinner table near you all year round, it features 12 preset options (basic, knead, bake, quick, rolls, pizza dough, artisan dough, french bread, whole wheat, fruit bread, ferment, and gluten free) alongside a 30-minute keep warm function. It comes with everything you need including a bread pan, kneading blade, hook, measuring spoon, and measuring cup alongside the top-mounted viewing window and a designed in California frame that can cook up to 2-pound loaves. More details below. 

Bread makers can be quite pricey with today’s lead deal coming in among the most affordable options out there from a trusted brand. However, you can save a touch more with the $60 DASH model that delivers a stainless steel housing and up to 1.5-pound loaves with a similar collection of preset options. 

Alongside everything else in our home goods guide, today also saw Chefman’s regularly $100 Conical Burr Coffee Grinder hit the Amazon low at $42. This model features 31 settings from coarse to extra fine alongside a 9.7-ounce bean capacity and you can get a closer look at it right here. Just be sure to also check out our coverage of the new Ninja SPEEDi rapid cooker that is now seeing some notable launch pricing while you’re at it. 

COSORI Bread Maker features:

  • Accessories Included: Every bread machine comes with a bread pan, kneading blade, hook, measuring spoon and measuring cup
  • Gluten-Free Friendly: Save money on gluten-free items by making your own bread with our special preset
  • 30min Keep Warm: Enjoy your bread fresh from the pan, or keep your loaf warm for 30 minutes after baking
  • 1h Delay Start: Add your ingredients to the bread maker the night before, adjust the delay start for up to 13 hours, and enjoy fresh bread first thing in the morning
  • 12 Presets: Basic, Knead, Bake, Quick, Rolls, Pizza Dough, Artisan Dough, French Bread, Whole Wheat, Fruit Bread, Ferment, and Gluten Free

