ESR’s MagSafe kickstand power banks keep your iPhone charged at new $39.50 Amazon low

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its new HaloLock Mini Kickstand Wireless Power Bank in black or white for $39.49 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $50, today’s deal is a few bucks below our previous mention for a new Amazon all-time low. Designed for iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets, they deliver a MagSafe 5,000mAh power bank to your EDC with USB-C passthrough so you can charge your phone and the power bank at once. From there, you’ll also find a built-in kickstand that works in both vertical and horizontal orientations – great for charging while you’re enjoying content or just doubling as an on-the-go tabletop stand. More details below.

While already well under the price of the official Apple MagSafe Battery Pack at $87, if you don’t require magnetic action on your power reserve battery solution there are even more affordable options out there. For most folks, a simple 5,000mAh power bank will do the trick, but you could also PowerCore Slim 10000mAh model from Anker with double the charging power at under $20 Prime shipped right now if you’re going to take that route.

Another interesting deal we are tracking right now when it comes to wireless charging is on Twelve South’s PowerPic mod. This unique charging stand has now returned to its Amazon all-time low at $48 shipped to deliver a notable desk or bedside table solution. The same goes for Nomad’s new gold Base One/Max 15W MagSafe chargers, which are now at the best prices ever after debuting just yesterday. You can take a deeper dive into the feature set and pricing details right here.

ESR HaloLock Mini Kickstand Power Bank features:

Power in a Snap: magnets align phone with charger to ensure that MagSafe-style wireless charging automatically begins as soon as you attach the power bank

On-Demand Kickstand: adjustable built-in kickstand transforms your power bank into a stand for video watching or FaceTime on the go

Portable Charging Stand: conveniently located USB-C port and pass-through charging let you simultaneously char

