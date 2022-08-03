Nomad’s new gold Base One/Max 15W MagSafe chargers see launch discounts from $85

Yesterday, Nomad launched a pair of new additions to its MagSafe charging accessory stable, and now you can already save on the just-released offerings. Delivering the first chances to save on its new limited edition gold accessories, you can now score the refreshed Base One 15W MagSafe Charger for $84.95. Shipping is free in orders over $150. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer delivers the very first price cut and a new all-time low at $15 off for a limited time. Arriving as Nomad’s latest charger, the new Base One packs MFi-certified MagSafe charging out of the box that can refuel your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset at 15W speeds. Pairing solid metal with a unique glass design, it’ll also look the part for your Apple setup be it the desk or nightstand. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to also refuel an Apple Watch at the same time as your iPhone 13, Nomad is also carrying the savings over to another model of its just-released limited edition gold accessories. Right now, the Base One Max is marked down to $126.95 from its usual $150 price tag and delivering a new all-time low. This model packs all of the same 15W MagSafe charging features and premium materials as the lead deal, but steps up to include a built-in Apple Watch charging puck.

Both of the models are going to need a 30W USB-C wall charger, which is unfortunately not included in the box in either case. Nomad’s in-house 30W Power Adapter is of course what the brand recommends, but you can score one for just $16 at Amazon right now for an even more affordable alternative. In either case, you’ll be set to use the new Base One or Base One Max right out of the box.

Nomad Base One MagSafe Charger features:

Base One delivers official MFi MagSafe charging at up to 15W with a weighted metal body and an elevated glass panel designed to complement any space. With 15W of power, Base One offers iPhone charging speeds 3 times faster than a standard USB-A cable. That means less time charging and more time doing what you love.

