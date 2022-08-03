Orion by Up-Switch converts your Switch into a larger portable gaming system

Is the Nintendo Switch screen not large enough for you to game on-the-go comfortably? Well, the UpSwitch Orion remedies that problem by delivering a large 11.6-inch HD display to your portable setup. The Orion comes as an all-in-one dock and allows you to enjoy your favorite Switch games anywhere, just bigger. Should you get this unique handheld upgrade? Let’s take a closer look.

The Orion by Up-Switch is a fairly unique device in and of itself. The original Switch has a 6.2-inch display, while the Switch OLED stepped things up to 7 inches. Both sizes, however, aren’t the best for prolonged mobile gaming. Sure, the compact size is great for enjoying quick bursts of titles in the car, on a train, or in an airport. However, once you’re in a hotel or at your friend’s house, it just doesn’t cut it.

You could bring a dock to plug into a TV, but that requires a wall outlet, HDMI cables, and more to function. That’s where the Orion comes in clutch. It’s an all-in-one solution that features an 11.6-inch 768p display that even has a storage space for your Switch in the back. Simply plug your Switch in via USB-C, and then you’ll be off to the races. Now, the Orion doesn’t have native power built in, so you’ll have to use your own wall adapter or USB battery for it to function. However, Up-Switch built in a holder to keep your USB-C battery attached to the back, so that way you don’t have to try to find a place to store it.

There are also slots for your Switch Joy-Con controllers on either side of the Orion, which makes it feel even more like a massive Switch. Plus, should you want to use the display for any other purpose, it supports HDMI input, which makes it compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, and even laptops should the need arise.

You can pick up the Orion by Up-Switch Nintendo Switch Dock on Amazon for $306 right now. Sure, that’s about the same price as a Switch, but at the same time, it’ll let you enjoy your favorite games on a larger screen anywhere you are.

While the Orion for Switch doesn’t have the largest display possible, and it’s not the most high resolution, it does make using Nintendo’s handheld system anywhere a bit easier. The smaller form factor of the Switch is perfect for traveling light, but if you need a solution for after you arrive at a destination, then that’s where Orion shines. It still requires power, but using a USB-C battery bank makes it portable just the same. If you’re looking for a great way to use your Switch anywhere, then consider picking up an Orion by Up-Switch on Amazon today.

