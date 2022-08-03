OtterBox takes 20% off MagSafe Xbox controller clip and gaming iPhone 13 cases from $32

OtterBox today is launching a rare 20% off sale across its entire selection of gaming accessories. Shipping is free across the board. Designed for the latest smartphones, including iPhone 13 series handsets, and more, you’ll find markdowns on gaming-oriented cases, clips, and other accessories. Our top pick though has to be the new OtterBox MagSafe Mobile Gaming Clip at $31.96. Down from $40, you’re looking at $8 in savings alongside one of the very first discounts. OtterBox’s Mobile Gaming Clip pairs your iPhone 12 or 13 with one of Microsoft’s latest Xbox controllers for a more ergonomic gaming experience. Whether you’re looking to dive into Apple Arcade games or titles like Among Us, Genshin Impact, and Call of Duty: Mobile, the adapter keeps your handset propped above the gamepad with an adjustable arm and MagSafe mount. Dive into our hands-on review of the collection for a better idea of what to expect. head below for more.

Another accessory that we walked away with a favorable opinion on in our review was the iPhone 13 series Easy Grip Gaming Case. This one is now down to $43.96, delivering the first discount of the year at $11 off while also achieving a new all-time low. This case provides all of the usual protection that OtterBox is typically known for, just with a unqiue ergonomic and anti-slip design that helps keep your iPhone in-hand during gaming sessions. There’s also the built-in CoolVergence tech that helps cool down your device, as well.

Be sure to check out all of the other discounts in today’s sale before everything expires come day’s end. You’ll be able to also dive into our hands-on review of the OtterBox Gaming Collection for some extra insight into performance and actual in-hand experience.

OtterBox MagSafe Mobile Gaming Clip features:

Game anywhere with the OtterBox Mobile Gaming Clip for MagSafe, featuring one-handed angle adjustment and tilt for non-stop gaming comfort. This Xbox phone clip is designed for seamless interaction with Apple MagSafe technology and to ensure zero interference with your Xbox controller functions.

