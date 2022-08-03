Samsung’s official 15W Wireless Charger Duo complements your Galaxy S22 at $59 (Save 35%)

Amazon now offers the Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo for $58.85 shipped. Typically selling for $90, today’s offer is matching the all-time low set once before at 35% off. This is not only $10 under our previous mention, but also the lowest in months. Samsung’s latest addition to its stable of first-party chargers just dropped back in February and arrives as a refreshed Wireless Charger Duo. Packed into a new design, there’s 15W Qi refueling capabilities alongside a secondary 5W pad. Samsung also rounds out the nightstand or desk upgrade by including one of its official 25W USB-C power adapters.

On the more affordable side of Samsung’s official charger lineup, its in-house Duo Charging Pad is now down to $50 at Amazon. Normally fetching $60, this rare $10 discount marks the first price cut we’ve seen since back in January with today’s offer delivering the second-best price of the year. At $9 under the lead deal, this offering is designed to top off your Galaxy handset alongside a Galaxy Watch wearable with everything you need to get started included in the box.

As far as Samsung’s latest handsets go, this morning saw one of the best markdowns to date go live on one of its latest foldables. Bringing the Galaxy Z Flip 3 down to $850, you can now score the elevated 256GB capacity for the same price as the 128GB model with $200 in savings attached.

Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo features:

Get the charge you need quickly, thanks to up to 15W of Fast Wireless Charging support. This charger boost is compatible with USB PD and Super Fast Charging travel adapters for an easy pick-me-up. Simultaneously power up your favorite pair of devices to enjoy together — whether that’s your phone and Galaxy Watch or your Galaxy Watch and earbuds. The Super Fast Wireless Charger Pad has a built-in cooling system with a fan and charges your phone fast.

