Save $200 on Samsung’s folding Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB smartphone at $850

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 256GB Smartphone for $849.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,050, today’s offer amounts to $200 in savings and matches the best we’ve seen outside of Prime Day where it was $50 less. This is also matching the price of the 128GB model, delivering twice the storage without spending any more cash. Arriving as the latest iteration in Samsung’s lineup of folding smartphones, its Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G sports a horizontal hinge that lets you unfurl the 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen like an old school flip phone. Its Snapdragon 888 powers the experience and is supplemented by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the outside, there’s a secondary 1.1-inch AMOLED that sits beside the dual 12MP camera sensors to complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to protect your new handset and its novel folding design, using a portion of your savings on Spigen’s Tough Armor case at $40 is a pretty smart idea. The two-piece construction uses a foam padding and TPU hybird design for some added protection to help defend against knocks and drops.

Sony’s new Xperia 1 III Smartphone on the other hand is another way to bring home a flagship Android experience on sale. Taking more of a photography-focused approach, the handset arrives with a triple-sensor 12MP camera array that’s backed by a dedicated hardware shutter button and telephoto sensor that can capture some impressive focal lengths. Backed by a 120Hz display, the smartphone is down to $998 with $300 in savings in tow to deliver a new all-time low.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G features:

Set the trend your way with Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. A foldable display and informative cover screen put the old school flip phone to shame. With Flex Mode functionality, you can take hands-free selfies, group pics and videos with the sound of your voice. Its premium craftsmanship comes in a compact form with an Armor Aluminum frame — Samsung’s strongest aluminum yet — and water-resistant rating.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

