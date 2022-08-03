Samsung’s iMac-inspired M8 Smart AirPlay 2 Monitor sees $100 discount to $600 at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering the all-new Samsung M8 AirPlay 2 Smart Monitor for $599.99 shipped. Delivering one of the very first cash discounts on the recent release, today’s offer is the second-best price cut to date from its usual $700 going rate. The $100 discount matches our previous mention from back in June and comes within $20 of the best price overall set once before. Arriving with an iMac-inspired design, Samsung’s recently-released M8 Monitor just launched earlier in the spring and delivers a 32-inch 4K HDR10+ panel backed by other notable features. The USB-C connectivity can dish out 65W power to a connected device, and rounds out the package alongside the modular SlimFit Camera. On the software side, you can expect to take advantage of AirPlay 2 alongside all of the built-in Netflix, Microsoft Office, and video calling features. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage. More details below.

Apple-inspired iMac vibes aside, you can score much of the same package for less by going with Samsung’s previous-generation M7 Smart Monitor. This one may not be as sleek of a workstation upgrade, but packs all of the same built-in features like being able to cast content over AirPlay to pulling up Netflix and more natively on the 32-inch panel. That’s all while clocking in at a more affordable $330 going rate.

A notable companion to Samsung’s M8 smart monitor would have to be Apple’s latest desktop machine, with the new Mac Studio currently on sale for its best price yet. Sitting at $1,849, this discount lets you bring the M1 Max-powered model to your desktop at $150 off and while scoring one of the first overall price cuts.

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor features:

Everything you need is right in your screen. Watch, work and chat – all without connecting a separate PC – with the Smart Monitor. Your favorite content, productivity and video call apps are built-in for a simpler and more stylish desk setup that’s a joy to use every time.

