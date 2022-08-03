Spigen’s regularly $100 ArcDock 120W 4-Port GaN USB-C charging station falls to $60 shipped

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone Accessoriesmac accessoriesSpigen
Reg. $100 $60

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its ArcDock 120W 4-Port GaN USB Charging Station for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $100, like it currently fetches directly from Spigen, today’s deal is 40% off, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. Spigen positions its 120W charger as a desktop solution, but, while not as portable as some, it is small enough to throw in a bag as well. Alongside the 3D PCB and GaN III tech, it delivers a 4-port setup split between USB-C and USB-A jacks that can provide up to 100W with up to 18W quick charging for mobile phones and the like. “If a single USB-C port is in use, it provides up to 100W. when both USB-C ports are in use, it provides up to 60W output, which enables the perfect charging for MacBook Pro/Air.” More details below. 

If you’re looking for something in the wall charger category, consider the latest Spigen PowerArc 352 GaN Dual USB-C 35W model. It is still currently listed on Amazon at $36 with a 30% on-page coupon that knocks the total down to just over $25 Prime shipped

Hit up today’s smartphone accessories roundup for additional charging deals, MagSafe gear, cables, and more. Just be sure to also scope out Samsung’s official 15W Wireless Charger Duo now that it is 35% off on Amazon with a $59 price of entry. It delivers a 5W pad as well as up to 15W Qi refueling capabilities and you can get a closer look at the pricing breakdown in this morning’s deal coverage

Spigen ArcDock 120W GaN USB Charging Station features:

Enormous 120W Output: Spigen’s advanced 3D PCB Technology allows ArcDock 39% smaller than a typical 100w charger. Small in size, but delivers 120W output, which is enough to charge 2 MacBook Pro 14-inch. simultaneously.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
mac accessories Spigen

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

9to5Toys Daily: August 3, 2022 – Save on Nomad 15W Ma...
Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 7.5W MagSafe Charging Ki...
ChomChom’s popular Pet Hair Remover is down to ju...
Motorola Edge+ smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC n...
Zhiyun Q3 smartphone gimbal with 3-axis stabilizer, bui...
Renpho’s HealthKit smart body scale measures 13 m...
Samsung’s official 15W Wireless Charger Duo compl...
Lululemon drops new markdowns up to 50% off including p...
Load more...
Show More Comments