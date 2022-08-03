Spigen’s regularly $100 ArcDock 120W 4-Port GaN USB-C charging station falls to $60 shipped

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its ArcDock 120W 4-Port GaN USB Charging Station for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $100, like it currently fetches directly from Spigen, today’s deal is 40% off, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. Spigen positions its 120W charger as a desktop solution, but, while not as portable as some, it is small enough to throw in a bag as well. Alongside the 3D PCB and GaN III tech, it delivers a 4-port setup split between USB-C and USB-A jacks that can provide up to 100W with up to 18W quick charging for mobile phones and the like. “If a single USB-C port is in use, it provides up to 100W. when both USB-C ports are in use, it provides up to 60W output, which enables the perfect charging for MacBook Pro/Air.” More details below.

If you’re looking for something in the wall charger category, consider the latest Spigen PowerArc 352 GaN Dual USB-C 35W model. It is still currently listed on Amazon at $36 with a 30% on-page coupon that knocks the total down to just over $25 Prime shipped.

Hit up today’s smartphone accessories roundup for additional charging deals, MagSafe gear, cables, and more. Just be sure to also scope out Samsung’s official 15W Wireless Charger Duo now that it is 35% off on Amazon with a $59 price of entry. It delivers a 5W pad as well as up to 15W Qi refueling capabilities and you can get a closer look at the pricing breakdown in this morning’s deal coverage.

Spigen ArcDock 120W GaN USB Charging Station features:

Enormous 120W Output: Spigen’s advanced 3D PCB Technology allows ArcDock 39% smaller than a typical 100w charger. Small in size, but delivers 120W output, which is enough to charge 2 MacBook Pro 14-inch. simultaneously.

