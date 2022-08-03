Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 7.5W MagSafe Charging Kit with 20W Adapter $24, more

Amazon is offering the Belkin 7.5W MagSafe Charging Kit for $23.94 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal going rate of $28, today’s deal knocks 15% off and marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon. This charger can deliver up to 7.5W of power to your iPhone whether it supports MagSafe or not, but newer devices will have the puck magnetically held in place, making for perfect alignment any time. It also has an extra long 2-meter cable to make it easy to reach anywhere you need. On top of that, this kit doesn’t just include the MagSafe cable, but also a 20W power supply to ensure you have everything necessary to start charging as soon as it arrives.
Get the most efficient charge for your new MagSafe enabled iPhones with a Magnetic Portable Wireless Charging Pad. The perfect magnetic alignment not only allows your phone to charge faster and continue using it while you charge, it also keeps your phone in place if it’s jostled or vibrates from an incoming call. And since it’s securely attached to the phone through MagSafe, you can pick them both up to keep using your phone without interrupting the charge. With a slim profile that’s designed for portability, this is the perfect charger for travel, or maximizing desk space at home.
