Zhiyun Q3 smartphone gimbal with 3-axis stabilizer, built-in lighting now $49 (Reg. $89)

Today only, as part of its DealZone daily offers, B&H is offering the Zhiyun-Tech Smooth-Q3 Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer for $49 shipped. Regularly $89, this is $40 or nearly 45% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This one also typically sells for $89 at Amazon where it rarely ever drops below $79. It delivers a 3-axis stabilizer for smartphones with a built-in LED video light (three selectable brightness levels), stabilized motion (pan, tilt, and roll), and more to deliver smoother footage to your iPhoneography setup. This model also supports portrait and landscape modes with up to 15 hours of battery life per charge and an included tripod attachment for tabletop action as well. Head below for more details and be sure to check out our hands-on review.

A more affordable solutions comes by way of the Zhiyun-Tech Smooth X Gimbal Stabilizer at $39, but there really aren’t very many options comparable to today’s lead deal in this price range. It’s hard to recommend this model for only $10 less considering how feature-rich the model above is, but it is a less expensive option for more casual photographers and filmmakers.

Speaking of smartphone accessories, be sure to check out Anker’s iPhone 13 MagSafe power banks now that they are on sale via Amazon. Then go dive into our coverage of the SANDMARC’s new lens filters for iPhone that are designed to deliver a cinematic quality to your content. You’ll also find an exclusive 10% price drop on the recently unveiled attachments.

Zhiyun-Tech Smooth-Q3 features:

The Zhiyun-Tech Smooth-Q3 is a compact folding 3-axis stabilizer for smartphones, designed with a built-in LED video light with three selectable brightness levels. It provides stabilized motion along the pan, tilt, and roll axes to let you capture smooth, professional-looking video with your phone. The Smooth-Q3 easily switches between portrait and landscape modes at the press of a button, allowing you to shoot both cinematic and social media videos while the LED light illuminates your subjects.

