Anker’s iPhone 13 MagSafe power banks now $20 off at Amazon starting at $30

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering its MagGo 5000mAh MagSafe Power Bank with kickstand for $49.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $70, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings, is the lowest price in over a month, and the second-best discount to date at within $6 of the all-time low. Delivering MagSafe compatiblity with the latest iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, you’re looking at a portable power bank that can magnetically snap onto the back of your device. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and can be refueled via USB-C, plus has the novel inclusion of a fold out stand. You can learn all about it in our Tested with 9to5Toys review and then head below for more.

For a more affordable, and even more personalized way to take advantage of MagSafe charging while on-the-go, consider adding Anker’s PowerCore Power Bank to your everyday carry. Clocking in at $29.99, this one comes in four colors to pair with your preferred iPhone 13 style and packs 7.5W charging speeds. That’s down from the usual $50 price tag and delivering one of the best prices yet at $20 off. We’re big fans of this Anker offering here at 9to5Toys, and you can learn exactly why in our hands-on review.

Speaking of Anker, earlier in the week we went hands-on with the brand’s just-released accessory. Entering the GaNPrime lineup, the new 65W USB-C power bank delivers a versatile way to refuel iPhone and even MacBooks when out and about. We called it the Swiss Army knife of chargers in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, as well.

Anker MagGo MagSafe Power Bank features:

Features a versatile built-in foldable kickstand that keeps your iPhone 13/12 upright for a comfortable viewing angle. The super-strong magnet snaps magnetically into place to ensure perfect alignment and an efficient charge. The sleek and slim design is only 0.5 inch (12.8 mm) thin, so you can single-handedly take calls, selfies, and more. Anker’s new Mini Cell technology reduces the size of the overall battery without compromising power and charging efficiency.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!