Amazon renewed Roomba i7+ iRobot vac with 60-day auto disposal now $420 (Orig. $800)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $419.99 shipped in Amazon renewed condition. Regularly $800 new and currently starting at $750 from Amazon third-party sellers, you’re looking at up to $380 in savings at within $20 of our previous mention directly from Woot. The Amazon renewed listing typically sells for $600 and this is now the lowest price we can find on the higher-end solution. This model “cleans up after you and itself” with the automatic dirt disposal and self-empty base that carries up to 60 days of dirt and debris for a truly autonomous cleaning experience. Working alongside Google Home and Alexa, you can use voice commands to ask it to “clean under the kitchen table,” for example, while row-by-row cleaning, smart whole-home mapping, and user-set keep out zones round out the intelligent vacuuming action. It comes backed by the “the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.” Head below for more details.

If you’re not interested in the self-empty action and think a more basic cleaning robot will work for your needs, browse through the new condition Anker RoboVac deals we are still tracking at Amazon instead:

For other ways to make your living space an intelligent one, check out our smart home hub. One notable offer on tap is the Philips Hue 3-bulb color starter kits with Echo Dots bundled for $100. You’re looking at a solid $50 in savings here while landing a smart home hub speaker and some of the Philips Hue color bulbs we happen to be big fans of. Take a closer look at this deal in yesterday’s deal post and even more right here.

iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum features:

CLEANS UP AFTER YOU, AND ITSELF – Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i7+ to empty itself for up to 60 days.

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE AND POWERFUL PICK-UP – Pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction.* *(Compared to the Roomba 600 series cleaning system)

GUIDED BY SERIOUS SMARTS – With vSLAM navigation, the i7+ learns the layout of your home and builds personal Smart Maps, enabling it to expertly clean and navigate in neat, efficient rows. And if it’s running low on battery, it charges itself and picks up where it left off to ensure the job gets done.

