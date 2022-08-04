DJI’s Air 2S folding drone includes a bundled Smart Controller at $1,499 low (Save $250)

Adorama is now offering the DJI Air 2S 4K Drone Fly More Combo with Smart Controller for $1,499 shipped. Also matched at B&H. Normally fetching $1,749, today’s price cut is offering another chance to save $250 on this capable package. This is matching the all-time low set last in May and is only the third time we’ve seen it this low. Packed into a familiar folding form-factor, the Air 2S drone arrives with an aerial photography-ready 1-inch 20 MP camera sensor capable of 5.4K video recording. Ready to capture the rest of summer, there’s a 31-minute flight time for each of the two batteries and tons of other accessories to round out the package alongside the standalone smart controller. You can also get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to get in the DJI game, going with its new Mini 2 Drone is a great alternative to the featured bundle at $449. While you’re not getting all of the extra high-end features, DJI Mini 2 packs a more lightweight design alongside 12MP camera, 31-minute flight time, and more. Learn more about the quadcopter over at DroneDJ. Otherwise, go give our buyers guide a look for our top recommendations of drones under $1,000.

Also still on sale as a holdover from Prime Day, the much higher-end DJI Mavic 3 is currently marked down to an all-time low, as well. This $150 discount delivers 5.1K recording to go alongside the bundled RC Pro Controller at $2,049.

DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo features:

The compact and foldable design of the DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo Drone with Smart Controller lets you easily capture breathtaking aerial images and video whenever the mood strikes. It’s an ideal alternative for use when travelling on vacation or for photography enthusiasts looking to record from new and unique perspectives. When it comes to piloting, this bundle provides two options. The 4-antenna OcuSync 3.0 remote that uses your phone and the DJI Fly App, or the included OcuSync 2.0 DJI Smart Controller with a built-in 5.5″ screen.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!