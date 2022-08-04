Amazon’s latest Echo Show 10 with rotating screen now down to $180 low (Save $70)

Through the end of the day, Woot is offering the latest Amazon Echo Show 10 for $179.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Normally fetching $250, like you’ll currently pay at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to $70 in savings and is only the second price cut of the year. This matches the Prime Day offer from last month and is a 2022 low. Centered around a 10.1-inch screen, the one of the larger additions to Amazon’s Echo Show family enters with a unique design that can move around to follow you on video calls and more. There’s of course all of the Alexa features you’ve come to know and love alongside a built-in Zigbee hub for pairing smart lights and accessories. Head below for more.

The latest Echo Show 5 on the other hand is a great alternative to consider for those who don’t need as capable of a smart home centerpiece. This Alexa-enabled smart display packs all of the same voice control and features as the lead deal, just in a more compact 5.5-inch form-factor at $85. There may be no rotating screen, but a 2MP offers the ability to make video calls. We also further breakdown the experience of Amazon’s latest in our hands-on review.

Speaking of Alexa upgrades to the smart home, yesterday we saw some Philips Hue bundle price cuts go live at Amazon with included Echo speakers. With prices starting at $100, you can save $50 or more by pairing 3-bulb Hue packages with some of the latest Alexa speakers while bringing home the best values of the year.

Echo Show 10 features:

With a 10.1″ HD screen that’s designed to move with you, video calls, recipes, and shows are always in view. The speakers deliver premium, directional sound. Video call friends and family or take a picture while the 13MP camera with auto-framing and motion keeps you front and center.

