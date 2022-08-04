Eve’s latest energy-monitor HomeKit smart plug with thread drops to $32 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is now offering the Eve Energy HomeKit Smart Plug with Thread for $31.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer is one of the very first discounts we’ve seen on the recently-refreshed accessory and a new all-time low at 20% off. Updated with Thread support to go alongside all of the original Bluetooth HomeKit support, Eve’s smart plug packs a few extra tricks to upgrade your Siri setup. On top of the new Thread radio, there’s also energy monitoring capabilities for keeping tabs on power vampires or just monitoring electric usage on various appliances. We took a hands-on look at what to expect from the experience in our HomeKit Weekly series, as well.

Those who can live without the built-in energy monitoring features will want to check out the Wemo Smart Plug V4 instead. This more affordable offering was also just recently refreshed with Thread support, delivering a compact design that lets you control lamps, fans, and more with Siri. Right now, it’ll only set you back $25 at Amazon, providing one of the best smart plugs on the market for less than the more capable option above.

As far as other notable ways to upgrade your Siri setup, earlier this week saw a rare discount go live on Apple’s new blue HomePod mini. On sale for the lowest price of the year that isn’t locked behind a membership, the $90 sale price makes for a more affordable way to bring the Thread-enabled smart speaker into your HomeKit setup.

Eve Energy Smart Plug features:

Already made yourself comfortable? Hands tied? Turn your devices on and off with a simple tap or by asking Siri. You can also control Eve Energy directly via the built-in switch, which you can protect against curious fingers by activating the child lock.

